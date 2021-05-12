Shortly after Dec 7, 1941 millions of, mostly young, American men lined up at their local recruiter’s office to sign up for an uncertain future. Whether for duty, pride, or service to others they risked it all for the future of our nation and the world. Some were so compelled they lied about their age and abandoned their schooling and careers. While I was not around to witness these events, I heard firsthand from my late grandfather his path during this time leading up to his landing on Omaha Beach June 6, 1944.
I was, however, in my first month of medical school in Chicago on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. After the shock, the world showed solidarity at a scale we will likely never see again. Again, men and women asked what they could do. Health care, and the military saw Americans lining up to serve. Pat Tillman left the NFL to become an Army Ranger and eventually paid the ultimate price for that act of selflessness. Is the virus so different from Nazi Germany or terrorism? Is it not just another common enemy that must be dealt with?
So far, the best tool we have is vaccination. They have shown unprecedented effectiveness and safety. If you want to follow in the footsteps (and protect) the veterans of this great nation, or if you ever ask yourself “What can I do to help?” By far the most important thing one can do is to get vaccinated, even if you previously had the infection, even if you are young and healthy.
It is the only way we can safely get back to work and play. You will not be risking your future or your life, just a sore arm and maybe a fever for a day.