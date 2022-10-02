Let the news come to you

Ok, we individually don’t pay them, so we get what we pay for. Right? Not with Rep. Ed Stafman. Here is a man, beloved for his community service, who entered the Montana Legislature and kicked into high gear, serving our local community and all of Montana.

As a freshman legislator, remember what he’s done for all Montanans: Ed sponsored and worked for legislation to provide affordable workforce housing and to return control of housing and child care to local communities. Ed developed plans to incentivize clean, reliable energy production that would also attract good-paying jobs to Montana. He became (by a bipartisan vote!) the only freshman legislator to chair a major committee (Children, Family, Health, and Human Services). Clearly, Ed excelled in the 2021 Legislature.

His endorsement list is impressive, including the Montana State Legislative Board; Montana Medical Association; Montana Teamsters, Engineers and Trainmen; Western Native Voice; AFL-CIO; Montana Federation of Public Employees; MEIC; Montana Rural Voters, and others.

