I have become a patron of Bozeman's red light district. Most stay quiet, their morning and evening activities blotted from memory. But I write with the hope that exposure will bring renewal, turning this town's greatest reproach into a source of pride.
Bozeman has several red light districts but I use the worst, that dubious stretch "North 19th Avenue." Going south from Frontage, Springhill or the interstate, one may encounter red lights at the on-ramp, East Valley Center, Cattail, Baxter, Tschache, Oak, Durston, and Beal before finally reaching the red light at Main. These eight lovely chances to sit and stare intimately at the taillights of another driver turn a 3.6 mile jaunt into a 20 minute stupor.
A greater tragedy than the hours, days, years lost is the damage we see to the minds of users. You have seen this yourself; impatient drivers weaving between the lanes of traffic for any advantage, underpowered commuter cars racing far above the speed limit only to slam the brakes at the next light, discouraged drivers putzing along "saving gas" on idle between inevitable stops, and the frenetic honking and punitive engine-racing at any slight delay that could sink a driver into the dreaded chain-o-reds. And there are the weekly traffic accidents from these same predictable causes: failure to yield while turning left on yellow whilst another vehicle was racing to get through, excessive speed, unsafe following distance, distracted drivers trying to ignore their shame.
As my own etiquette deteriorates I plead with the city of Bozeman: Get rid of these red lights. Let's proudly coast into town at a safe speed, confidently uninterrupted on a "road," rather than racing up to 65 mph but averaging 11 on this "thing" with the girth of an interstate but the efficiency of a back alley.