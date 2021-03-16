Should single-use plastic bags be dead in the water? Yes, but they are already dead in too much water; the huge plastic garbage patch in the Pacific is twice the size of Texas. Beauty is only skin deep and so is the ease with which most of us daily gravitate to the plastic bag.
Instead, read between the lines and think when you are on a shopping line! 100 billion such bags are tossed away each year, going into landfills, inundating them, blown by the wind into rivers, and then from rivers into oceans maiming or killing countless fish, seabirds, and mammals. As innocent as babes we should no longer be. Damage control begins with you at the checkout. All’s well that ends well.
Why not reprogram this bad habit and carry several cloth bags when you shop? Be a diamond in the rough. Show what you are made of; truthfully, each of us ingests 2,000 particles of plastic a week. That does not sound like the cat’s meow.
The Plastic Pollution Reduction Coalition suggests we all carry cloth bags in our cars and use them. Some stores will even loan you one, compliments of Boomerang bags, and they will enrich you with a 5 cent rebate for every shopping bag. Don’t be a stick in the mud. It’s never too late. Make hay while the sun shines.
