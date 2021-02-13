There were many years that I disliked and eventually eliminated George Will and his columns. Too much talk about Republicans and too little acknowledgement of positive Democrat activity.
Then as Trump began showing his endless ignorance, Will began covering the Democrats, and writing columns showing the truth of Trump’s nonsense.
Needless to say, I began to enjoy reading Will, and have here a few words from a recent article in the Chronicle.
Will said that Trump wrote foolishly, not long after his inauguration, about Frederick Douglas. Will said, “His word salad was interesting not because it revealed the pristine ignorance about his writing... rather, his statement about Douglas revealed beyond his notorious laziness — forethought? Preparation? Unthinkable ... his nonchalance about his ignorance. From that, he got an immunity to embarrassment ... like vaudeville, he is yesterday’s entertainment ... the least intellectual president had a mentality akin to that which has closed the academic mind."
Of course, without help from George Will, we have found plenty of idiotic activity from the president who never should have been close to any important public job!
The worst, for me at the moment, is remembering Trump telling his rallying henchmen to go and fight — and it turned out — also to kill several people, including a policeman beaten to death! His people have the gall to claim the belief in freedom and liberty, despite their people attacking and killing police, stealing from the government’s offices (and bragging about it — even taking pictures).
The best thing to know now — in addition to not having Trump in charge — is in fact presuming it’s not long before he’ll be in prison — like hundreds of those who stormed our government are now under guard and awaiting trial.
We must hope there will never be another Trump-like person in government!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.