George Santos is not just a tragi-comic character driven by a dream to be someone special. He may have what psychologists call The Dark Triad: a mixture of three related personality traits (Machiavellianism, Psychopathy and Narcissism) that can be harmful to other persons and to society. People with these traits are often callous and manipulative liars, lacking in empathy and remorse and willing to do or say anything to get their way at the expense of others. They can also be persuasively charming. I’m no psychologist, but I’ve seen people like Santos. You have, too. Politics is loaded with them.
Politicians use the power of their personalities to manipulate voters. Research shows that The Dark Triad can be associated with a conservative political mindset. To appeal to its base of conservative voters, the Republican Party embraces, and is controlled by, politicians and wealthy oligarchs whose personal goals justify any means, who easily ignore the rights and feelings of others, who skillfully lie and who will even ignore the rules to get what they want, be it power, recognition, sex, money or revenge.
Truth is now the underdog in American politics. Extreme individualism, lack of solid norms of behavior and unregulated communication platforms give free rein to the liars among us. When lies are meant to obscure reality and when political choices are based on lies, there can be no informed electorate, only credulous voters that have been manipulated to grant the worst of our politicians whatever they want.
Rather than being amused by Mr. Santos’s behavior, we should take his case as a warning and examine the personalities of all who want to be our elected leaders. If we can’t regulate the lies, we should at least try to identify pathological liars and not give them power over our lives.
Jay Moor
Bozeman
