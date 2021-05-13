Support Local Journalism


Isn't it interesting that when a vote fails like the Gallatin Gateway $7 million bond issue, there is an article in the Bozeman Daily Comical that only takes one side of the issue? Looking at this objectively one would have to conclude that this isn’t journalism, it is propaganda.

The superintendent of the school has been all over the map on this issue. First it was not enough room for growth, the classrooms were simply bursting at the seams and Gateway was going to add hundreds of students, and after a few in-district folks pointed out that 25 to 30% of the students were not even in district that argument seemed to dissipate. Then suddenly it became the systems in the school are failing and yet that was only a relatively small portion of the bond. Several folks, including a gentleman from Butte, looked at the school and said it was in rather good condition and likely needed a few upgrades and maintenance.

The taxpayers obviously don’t think we need a fancy new school and they’re the ones paying for it, to the tune of $4,100-plus for every man, woman, and child that lives in the district. And for that matter they are paying the superintendents salary also. That I really don’t get.

The majority of the Gateway School district didn’t want a new school and yet had to pay for the superintendent to be an advocate for it. If that isn’t a conflict of interest, I guess I don’t know what is. Even the superintendent recognized that fact early on, but the school board authorized her to take a side and anger more than half of the folks she is paid by. Interesting!

Jared Black 

Gallatin Gateway

