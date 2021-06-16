What a marvelous community we live in as we all gathered on Memorial Day to remember all of our veterans that gave their lives for our freedoms, liberties and Amendment Rights.
Patriots placed flags (2,784) on each Veteran laid to rest in Sunset Hills and Sunset Memorial Cemeteries in record numbers. Forty fifth-graders and teachers from Longfellow school helped placing flags as well. Breakfast at Post 14 also had record attendance as did in placing flags on Main St. early in the morning. Matt Rosendale, Civil Air Patrol, VVA 788, Marine Corp League and others assisted Post 14 with this tradition. Boy Scout troops 636 and 649 were a tremendous help with breakfast and passing out flags to all of the 5,000 plus parade viewers.
Montana’s Gold Star families were honored by leading the parade behind the Post 14 Color Guard and Bozeman motorcycle Officer Franscioni. This year's Parade (eleventh) had the most participants and a special Thank you to the City of Bozeman and our Public Works Dept. for making this possible.
The day was topped off with American Legion's annual Services (71st) in the Cemetery when Gold Star widow Carol Code, her daughter and grandson placed the traditional Wreath on the All Wars, All Veterans Memorial Monument. Chaplain Warren Hiebert, singer Ali Hinkle, Auxiliary Unit 14 Terry Kemp, and Sons of the American Legionnaire Steve Daines all contributed to the services. Fly over performed by Everett Wierda and local pilots and Gold Star transportation rendered by our own Montana Military Vehicle Club. Patriotism is alive and well in Gallatin Valley!