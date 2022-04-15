Subscribe
Ukraine needs everybody’s help right now.
I-Ho’s Korean Grill had a fundraiser for Kopychyntsi, Ukraine on April 3, and the Gallatin Valley’s response was overwhelming.
Just before Covid-19 hit, my friend Brit Fontenot had gone to Kopychyntsi, Ukraine, to implement modern educational practices.
“Don’t forget about us,” the 30 year-old mayor of the town called and told Brit.
Its hospitals are overflowing and they need medical supplies, food, blankets, tents, etc., now.
That’s why I-Ho’s Korean Grill had a fundraiser on Sunday.
It takes a village to have a fundraiser.
Town & Country, as always, helped us with fresh produce, the Eco Montana Co., and the Bozeman Sunrise Rotarians helped let people know about the fundraiser.
I-Ho’s amazing staff willingly sacrificed their day off, and many friends volunteered.
An HRDC staff member and her daughter took care of the donations. So we could focus on the food and our contributors.
All donations are going to Kopychyntsi, Ukraine.
I-Ho’s Korean Grill won’t touch a penny of the donations.
The people of Gallatin Valley have once again shown how to treat others.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
I-Ho Pomeroy
Bozeman
