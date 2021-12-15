Letter to the editor: Gallatin River a priceless resource, needs protection Peggy Lehmann Dec 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The wild and scenic Gallatin River flows downhill at diverse rates, and so does any pollution that enters it. Every year the Gallatin River gouges and scours what it finds in its path. It is unpredictable. It demands respect. Anyone who lives or recreates near the Gallatin River should know this. Pollution can be tangible trash, algae blooms or unseen molecules that can form sudsy mounds of foam. Chemical pollution applied near the river includes toxic household or landscaping products and also what is flushed into the septic. It all finds its way to the Gallatin River. Septic systems are not meant to break down medications, pharmaceuticals or personal care products. This pollution can be cumulative and harm invertebrates and/or fish. Fish populations are already declining at significant rates. We need monitoring beyond nitrogen and bacteria. Without it, this pollution can reach irrigation gates, crops or find its way further downstream. What can you do? Be cognizant of what you apply to the land or flush down the drain. Avoid toxic products. Insist on effective regulations that protect the Gallatin River. Weigh in with regulatory organizations and elected officials. Support better monitoring. Learn more from groups like Protect the Gallatin River, Cottonwood Environmental Law, Upper Missouri Waterkeeper, American Rivers, Trout Unlimited and Greater Yellowstone Coalition. You can make a difference to these organizations through donations, sharing their messages and adopting their actions plans.The Gallatin River is a priceless resource. It is incumbent on us to act responsibly to protect it. Every little bit helps. Peggy Lehmann Gallatin Gateway Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin River Pollution Hydrography Botany Agriculture Gardening Fish Population River Landscaping Product Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Arntzen's infusion of politics no less than criminal Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: City was less than transparent on fire station move Posted: Dec. 14, 2021 Letter to the editor: New ways to improve wolf management in Montana Posted: Dec. 14, 2021 Protesters push against logging in popular area south of Bozeman Posted: Dec. 13, 2021 Report: NorthWestern Energy violated two rules in dam malfunction Posted: Dec. 13, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with school leaders' criticism of state Superintendent Elsie Arntzen? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back