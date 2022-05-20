The water quality of Montana’s iconic Gallatin and Madison Rivers is being threatened. The treated sewage lagoons in Big Sky are leaking. An employee of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality recently testified to a federal jury that the ripped liners need to be fixed. The Big Sky Water and Sewer District refuses to take responsibility and clean up its mess.
The leaking sewage lagoons aren’t the only problem. Big Sky ski resorts are making snow using treated wastewater. When the snow melts it carries pharmaceutical pollution into the Gallatin River.
A Bozeman-based consulting firm published a “Technical Memorandum” that determined the three golf courses in the Big Sky area are all being significantly over-irrigated with treated sewage. The nitrogen enters the groundwater and reaches the Gallatin and its tributaries. A stream running through the Yellowstone Club golf course has been shown to contain nitrogen pollution nine times the concentration of surface water. The barrage of nitrogen pollution has resulted in the noxious algae blooms we’ve been seeing the last few years. These blooms harm the fish and their food. They are also smelly and unsightly.
I-191 is a citizen initiative that will permanently protect the Madison and Gallatin rivers from water pollution by declaring portions of the Gallatin and Madison rivers as “Outstanding Resource Waters.” The designation is the strongest protection available for any river in Montana and will prohibit the Montana DEQ from issuing permits to discharge nitrogen and other pollutants into the Gallatin, the Madison, or their tributaries.
More than 30,000 registered Montana voters need to sign the petition to place I-191 on the November ballot. Please join me in signing and distributing these petitions. Copies are available at Cottonwood’s office (24 South Willson) or on the I-191 website. www.I-191.com
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.