Andrew Tate is a misogynist, abuser, and pornographer. Currently detained in Romania while under investigation for rape and human trafficking, he’s remained influential among millions of boys due to his viral teachings around achieving an “ultra-masculine,” wealthy lifestyle — one that has the subjugation of women at its core.
Among Tate’s tenets? Women are “barely sentient,” bear blame for being raped, are men’s property, shouldn’t be permitted to drive, and don’t belong in the workplace.
Throughout the U.S., U.K., and Canada, teachers are struggling to combat a frightening rise in sexism and harassment by boys toward their girl classmates — with boys pointing to Tate as the justification for their behavior.
Yet, despite these well-documented facts, Gallatin High School allowed its student newspaper to publish an opinion by a middle school boy in its April issue that peddled numerous falsities about Tate to sanitize his extreme misogyny and spread dangerous misinformation about women and mental health.
The article baselessly ties women’s rising antidepressant use to “pursuing their careers.” (The solution? Staying home “to do housework.”) Moreover, the article’s logic suggests that women’s freedoms drive divorce and male suicides.
As a concerned parent of a GHS student, I met with the newspaper’s advisor and Principal Erica Schnee to learn more. After all, Bozeman School District Policy #3221 is clear that student publications “may not…demean any race, religion, gender, or ethnic group.”
Inexplicably, I was told “nothing” in the article was demeaning to girls. They also informed me that, despite Policy #3221, the school only prohibits discriminatory speech based on race and ethnicity—not gender. In the end, GHS refused to attempt a remedy.
This response is absurd. By allowing the distribution of bogus, anti-woman narratives, GHS administrators have abdicated their responsibility to provide a safe and non-discriminatory learning environment — a requirement by law.
Erika Madden
Bozeman
