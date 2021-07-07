Approximately 600 new residential units are planned for construction at Gallatin Gateway, primarily for Yellowstone Club and Big Sky employee housing. With the impending drastic growth and change in complexion of the small gateway community, a group has formed to preserve and document the historical evolvement and importance of Gallatin Gateway to the Gallatin Valley. As a member of the group, a noted professional historian wrote a factual, well researched history of the iconic early twentieth century Salesville — Gallatin Gateway brick school building. The document was sent to the District 35 School Board for review as a respectful courtesy.
The response from the board was a letter of objection, stating that application of the document to the Montana State Historic Preservation Office “would contradict the core ideology, purpose and values of the Gallatin Gateway School.” The objection further conjectured about governmental “onerous restrictions” resulting from the historical documentation.
Instead of respecting and supporting historical documentation of the school building attended by members of many Gateway area families, with several generations educated in that building, this board unanimously agreed to send the offensive, misinformed letter of objection to the group of volunteers who are striving to preserve and document history.
It may be the only instance in history of a board of education objecting to factual, well researched historical documentation!