I appreciated the Editorial Board’s opinion on Nov. 22 about the appearance of a Gallatin Blue Wave this election. The conversation around a shifting political landscape in Gallatin County is vital as it speaks to how we will, as a community, address the complicated issues we face. While there certainly was a blue wave at the county level, it was not a “one-time anomaly” as the Editorial Board considered.

Before the 2018 election, nine of the ten elected partisan positions in county government were all held by Republicans. Three positions flipped in 2018, and another remained Democratic: one county commissioner, treasurer, clerk and recorder, and auditor. In 2020, this trend continued when the two contested races also changed parties: another county commissioner and the clerk of district court.

With the results of the 2022 election, all but two county elected positions are now held by Democratic officials.

