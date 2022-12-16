I appreciated the Editorial Board’s opinion on Nov. 22 about the appearance of a Gallatin Blue Wave this election. The conversation around a shifting political landscape in Gallatin County is vital as it speaks to how we will, as a community, address the complicated issues we face. While there certainly was a blue wave at the county level, it was not a “one-time anomaly” as the Editorial Board considered.
Before the 2018 election, nine of the ten elected partisan positions in county government were all held by Republicans. Three positions flipped in 2018, and another remained Democratic: one county commissioner, treasurer, clerk and recorder, and auditor. In 2020, this trend continued when the two contested races also changed parties: another county commissioner and the clerk of district court.
With the results of the 2022 election, all but two county elected positions are now held by Democratic officials.
This shift is significant. It happened over time. This is in no small part due to a group of dedicated citizens working year-round in Gallatin County. They create community, raise awareness of and importance of local issues, increase Democratic engagement, and build little “d” democracy. The Gallatin County Democratic Central Committee deserves much credit for this work.
From the neighborhood leaders to the chair, they work year-round to engage their neighbors in conversation, seeking a vision of what we all want our county to be. A community that works together to address the complicated issues we face. The county candidates who won since 2018 benefit from this work, and they are listening.
Gallatin County is shifting. We deserve elected officials who are competent, compassionate and connected to the community. I, for one, am eager to see how they will help ensure Gallatin remains a place all of us can live and thrive.
Alyson Roberts
Belgrade
