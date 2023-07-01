The city of Bozeman should be commended for banning most all types of fireworks. “Bozeman City Commission gives fireworks ban final approval” May 3, 2023) Primary reasons cited for the ban include threat of fire due to drought, rapidly increasing development, and impacts suffered by children, pets, and those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Gallatin County should follow Bozeman’s lead and enact a ban on fireworks. All of the issues cited by the city exist in the county as well, some perhaps to an even greater degree.
Another good reason to ban fireworks is the serious negative impacts they have on wildlife. We humans know what to expect in regard to loud noises and lights, but wildlife don’t.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, abrupt lights and sounds are often seen as a threat by nesting bald eagles and easily startle great blue herons and other nesting birds.The shock of fireworks can cause wildlife to flee, ending up in unexpected areas or roadways, flying into buildings and other obstacles, and even abandoning nests, leaving young vulnerable to predators. The threat to wildlife doesn’t stop at startling lights and sounds; fireworks also have the potential of starting wildfires, directly affecting wildlife and destroying essential habitat. Litter from firecrackers, bottle rockets and other explosives can be choking hazards for wildlife and may be toxic if ingested.
The irreplaceable wild species we live with are a big part of what makes Gallatin County so special. Gallatin County should recognize the detrimental effects that fireworks have on wildlife, habitat, pets and people and enact a ban. In the meantime, think twice about the impacts your fireworks may have on the wildlife and habitat around you, and consider another way of celebrating Independence Day.
Bonnie Rice
Bozeman
