The city of Bozeman should be commended for banning most all types of fireworks. “Bozeman City Commission gives fireworks ban final approval” May 3, 2023) Primary reasons cited for the ban include threat of fire due to drought, rapidly increasing development, and impacts suffered by children, pets, and those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Gallatin County should follow Bozeman’s lead and enact a ban on fireworks. All of the issues cited by the city exist in the county as well, some perhaps to an even greater degree.

Another good reason to ban fireworks is the serious negative impacts they have on wildlife. We humans know what to expect in regard to loud noises and lights, but wildlife don’t.

