Taxpayers are being asked to approve mill levies for the High School District General Fund, and for both elementary school safety and high school safety. While we’re thinking it over, why not consider putting Gallatin College MSU on our radar for funding? While it’s important to ensure our school buildings are safe, it is vital that schools have a building to safeguard.
Southwest Montana’s two-year college offers career technical education and vocational technical programs, some of which are not offered anyplace else in the state. Though growth has increased 229% in just over ten years, there is no dedicated building on the MSU campus. Space is leased, or borrowed from private industry, with no long-term guarantee. Leased space costs $400,000 annually—money that could be used to grow program capacity.
Eighty percent of Gallatin College graduates remain in Montana; 67% stay in Gallatin County, making an important contribution to our economy. “Important” is putting it mildly—students with these skills are essential for our economy.
Gallatin College deserves a career and technical trades building. Let’s build it—they’ve already come, and they’re waiting in line to join a workforce in dire need of them.
Cynthia Logan
Bozeman
