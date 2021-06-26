Ten years ago, MFWP began "tackling" the Madison River recreation issues. The department was attempting to implement some type of recreation plan, which already existed and was quite popular on both the Big Hole and Beaverhead Rivers.
Back then, my fishing buddies and I were alarmed at the crowding on the iconic Madison. 2011, we would launch our boats from Lyons Bridge FAS at 5:30 a.m. to avoid the crowded boat ramps. 2011, that was an effective tactic. Today, that technique no longer guarantees some brief measure of solitude on the river. Yet still no recognizable Madison River "plan."
During these ten years, the Big Hole and Beaverhead River plans have quietly, efficiently, and effectively continued to provide a quality experience for all (yes, all) anglers.
The current MFWP Region 3 Fisheries Manager has occupied the position throughout this process. However, the region has transitioned through three Madison River biologists and four regional supervisors. Multiple folks have cycled through the state Fish and Wildlife Commission. Most have been unable/unwilling to solve the Madison River's problems.
My friend Joe, though he doubted it would do any good, dutifully attended a Bozeman Madison River Recreation Plan public meeting some years back. He voiced his concerns, an active citizen conservationist. He passed away, never witnessing MFWP solve the problems on the river he cared deeply about.
Today Montana's current political climate, MFWP's current direction, and the area's growth spell doom for (not only) the Madison River.
I long for the days that I felt any optimism that The Madison River's woes would be addressed and mitigated. Stick a fork in it, likely it's done.
If Joe and I meet again, I'll probably be telling him his doubts were prophetic — his input did indeed not help.