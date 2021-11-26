Letter to the editor: FWP is catering to the exploiters of wildlife Paul Griffin Nov 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Nov. 9 Chronicle editorial describes the FWP policy/plan to allow further exploitation of the Madison River and that is just one of many FWP decisions catering to the exploiters of Montana fish and wildlife. The editorial urges the public to get informed and let the commission know your thoughts, but that won’t work because the commission doesn’t care about the public. The commission did not listen to the 90% of the comments opposing the new wolf slaughter rules. That disregard of public input is an unethical disgrace.In a corrupt transaction the FWP bartered away a handful of elk hunting licenses for public access to larger ranches. That questionable exchange is another example of FWP bartering away state-owned property rather than basing an exchange on quantifiable market values.The FWP director believes the trustees consist of the legislators, elected officials, and the commissioners while FWP biologists are merely staff to advise the trustees and carry out trustee policies. Unqualified individuals are contrary to what one would expect on the board of a complex organization. Wildlife management should not be determined by biased uninformed politicians.Other FWP official statements: We want to make sure that data collected is applied in ways that don’t alienate landowners. How about applying data to make sure that wildlife are thriving?FWP spokesman Greg Lemon said, “My job is to help implement laws and regulations passed by the legislature and the commission. How individual employees feel personally isn’t relevant to asking whether or not those laws should be implemented.” That sounds like the discredited excuse, “I was only following orders.”In October, 45 professional biologists with a total of 1,493 years wildlife management experience sent a letter available at: https://mountainjournal.org titled “Montana’s Natural Resources are Under Attack” condemning actions and policies of Montana politicians and the FWP commission. Paul GriffinBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fwp Commission Work Law Institutes Politics Policy Trustee Plan Wildlife Management Politician Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Wangrud, Jean A. Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Urge Daines to back bill protecting the Blackfoot Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Governor, DEQ must enforce Montana's Bad Actor mining law Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman High School renovations nearing completion Posted: Nov. 25, 2021 Her side of the story: Podcast takes a new look at 1987 Billings rape case, exoneration and DNA evidence Posted: Nov. 25, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll What is the most essential Thanksgiving side dish? You voted: Mashed potatoes Stuffing Mac and cheese Rolls Green beans Vote View Results Back