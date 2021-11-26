Support Local Journalism


The Nov. 9 Chronicle editorial describes the FWP policy/plan to allow further exploitation of the Madison River and that is just one of many FWP decisions catering to the exploiters of Montana fish and wildlife. The editorial urges the public to get informed and let the commission know your thoughts, but that won’t work because the commission doesn’t care about the public. The commission did not listen to the 90% of the comments opposing the new wolf slaughter rules. That disregard of public input is an unethical disgrace.

In a corrupt transaction the FWP bartered away a handful of elk hunting licenses for public access to larger ranches. That questionable exchange is another example of FWP bartering away state-owned property rather than basing an exchange on quantifiable market values.

The FWP director believes the trustees consist of the legislators, elected officials, and the commissioners while FWP biologists are merely staff to advise the trustees and carry out trustee policies. Unqualified individuals are contrary to what one would expect on the board of a complex organization. Wildlife management should not be determined by biased uninformed politicians.

Other FWP official statements:

We want to make sure that data collected is applied in ways that don’t alienate landowners. How about applying data to make sure that wildlife are thriving?

FWP spokesman Greg Lemon said, “My job is to help implement laws and regulations passed by the legislature and the commission. How individual employees feel personally isn’t relevant to asking whether or not those laws should be implemented.” That sounds like the discredited excuse, “I was only following orders.”

In October, 45 professional biologists with a total of 1,493 years wildlife management experience sent a letter available at: https://mountainjournal.org titled “Montana’s Natural Resources are Under Attack” condemning actions and policies of Montana politicians and the FWP commission.

Paul Griffin

Bozeman

