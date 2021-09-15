Letter to the editor: Fundamental changes needed to deal with climate Anne D. Schumacher Sep 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We have pushed our planet to the point of climate destabilization and environmental ruin. Ever-increasing drought, fires, tornadoes, hurricanes and floods, the legacy of our reckless economic and population expansion, threaten the health of us all. This week over 200 health journals across the world simultaneously published an editorial calling on us to take urgent action to halt climate change. We have to wonder if there will be a decent future for our children. If there is to be any hope we must make fundamental changes to how our society and economy are organized. Right now Democrats are working on a budget bill in Congress that could help lead the world out of our climate crisis. Throughout the country Democrats are proposing laws and regulations at the state and local level that could help change our course. We can take action by letting our elected officials know we care about protecting our planet and voting for people who will fight to save our children's future. Anne D. SchumacherBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Democrat Planet Health Politics Destabilization Journal World Regulation Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Streamline provides a crucial service for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: How can we all continue to look the other way? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Officials should speed timber project south of town Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: A future with less water demands we rethink our lawns Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Real patriots stand up for the well-being of others Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the Biden administration's new federal vaccine requirements? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back