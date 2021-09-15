Support Local Journalism


We have pushed our planet to the point of climate destabilization and environmental ruin. Ever-increasing drought, fires, tornadoes, hurricanes and floods, the legacy of our reckless economic and population expansion, threaten the health of us all. This week over 200 health journals across the world simultaneously published an editorial calling on us to take urgent action to halt climate change. We have to wonder if there will be a decent future for our children.

If there is to be any hope we must make fundamental changes to how our society and economy are organized. Right now Democrats are working on a budget bill in Congress that could help lead the world out of our climate crisis. Throughout the country Democrats are proposing laws and regulations at the state and local level that could help change our course. We can take action by letting our elected officials know we care about protecting our planet and voting for people who will fight to save our children's future.

Anne D. Schumacher

Bozeman

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

