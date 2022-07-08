As I reach my elderly phase of life (I’m now 84), I find I have many unanswered questions. Perhaps if I write a few down, some kind souls will help me.
For example, why do Republicans oppose abortions and Democrats favor allowing them? Why is controlling a woman’s body a political issue? I don’t understand.
Why is it assumed that we Montanans want the biggest and best university system, one comparable with Ivy League schools? Rather than building larger and larger, why can’t our money go for keeping essential programs but greatly reducing the tuition for resident students?
Why do some people have such a fear of guns? Guns are a part of our society, and it’s too late to eliminate them. Why don’t we try educating these fearful people to make this a safer place?
While we’re at it, why don’t we outright ban the NRA? Why do we tolerate their interference in politics?
Why does free speech include physical acts like flag burning? Isn’t speech the words that come out of our mouths?
What’s wrong with being out beyond the sticks? Why are we trying to be like big cities back east (New York City comes to mind)? Wouldn’t it be cheaper for us taxpayers to dole out one-way first-class plane tickets for anyone who doesn’t like it here?
Why did Mother Earth coat the planet in ice millennia ago? And why did she heat it up, thawing all the ice? Is she still heating it up today? Is that why we’re losing our glaciers?
The Washington Post has documented over 30,000 lies told by Donald Trump since he took the oath of office. What do his followers see in him?
I liked it better when I was much younger and knew all the answers.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.