Letter to the editor: Full delegation should back river protection bill Mike Garcia Oct 17, 2021

As a longtime local resident and owner of the largest whitewater boating store in Montana, I'm grateful to Sen. Jon Tester for reintroducing the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act last June. This bill would add 20 rivers in southwest Montana to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, permanently protecting their free flow, clean water, and special values for generations to come. Among those rivers are the public lands reaches of the Gallatin, Madison, Yellowstone and Smith.I'm reminded every day how important healthy rivers are to my family and my business. They provide us with clean drinking water, they water our crops, they fuel our $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy, and they give us amazing places to fish, hunt and paddle. No wonder eight out of 10 Montanans support the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act. That's why I'm confused as to why Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale have yet to take a position on this overwhelmingly popular legislation. They say they want to preserve our outdoor heritage and support our agricultural economy. This bill checks both of those boxes.It's time for Montana's congressional delegation to join together and pass this bill so we can pass along our legacy of clean, healthy rivers to our kids, grandkids and all Montanans. Mike GarciaBozeman