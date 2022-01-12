Support Local Journalism


In observance of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol, remember Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, the coup plotters. Following the 2020 election, both Daines and Rosendale actively engaged in fundraising for and to promote Trump’s Big Lie. Meanwhile the courts rejected Trump’s claims of voter fraud in 61 out of 62 law suits.

On Jan. 6, Daines, fearing for his life as the Trump mob attacked the Capitol, decided to change his vote at the last minute and voted to certify Biden’s legitimate victory. Rosendale joined 146 other House Republicans and voted against the certification of Biden’s victory.

We must remember our history (story) if our democracy is to survive. Facts are stubborn. Now is the time to put in place federal voter protections against Republican state legislators who are implementing laws to overturn future elections. If Republican state legislators don’t like the outcome of an election, they have empowered themselves to go against the will of the people.

Congressional Democrats and the Biden Administration should make the Freedom to Vote Act a top priority and put an end to the Senate filibuster. Our democracy hangs in the balance.

Ron Matelich

Bozeman

