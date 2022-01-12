Letter to the editor: Freedom to Vote Act must become a top priority Ron Matelich Jan 12, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In observance of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol, remember Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, the coup plotters. Following the 2020 election, both Daines and Rosendale actively engaged in fundraising for and to promote Trump’s Big Lie. Meanwhile the courts rejected Trump’s claims of voter fraud in 61 out of 62 law suits.On Jan. 6, Daines, fearing for his life as the Trump mob attacked the Capitol, decided to change his vote at the last minute and voted to certify Biden’s legitimate victory. Rosendale joined 146 other House Republicans and voted against the certification of Biden’s victory. We must remember our history (story) if our democracy is to survive. Facts are stubborn. Now is the time to put in place federal voter protections against Republican state legislators who are implementing laws to overturn future elections. If Republican state legislators don’t like the outcome of an election, they have empowered themselves to go against the will of the people.Congressional Democrats and the Biden Administration should make the Freedom to Vote Act a top priority and put an end to the Senate filibuster. Our democracy hangs in the balance. Ron MatelichBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Matt Rosendale Steve Daines Politics Institutes Biden Administration Top Priority Plotter Democrats Republicans Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Boyer announces candidacy for Gallatin County Commission Posted: Jan. 11, 2022 Letter to the editor: Legislation can help us deal with climate change Posted: Jan. 11, 2022 Editorial: The enduring success of Eagle Mount Posted: Jan. 9, 2022 Letter to the editor: Canyon Gate development could benefit the city Posted: Jan. 9, 2022 Letter to the editor: Republican lawmakers doing just what voters want Posted: Jan. 9, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you purchase cannabis products during the first week of recreational sales in Montana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back