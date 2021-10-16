Letter to the editor: Free enterprise competition the driver of success Dan Klusmann Oct 16, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A good friend took me to task for my letters and suggested I'm too judgmental. As a conservative I’ve debated politics for years with Democrats and it's normally constructive and friendly. That's not been the case, however, since the far left took over the Democratic Party.Sorry, but my blood boils when Democratic leaders make decisions that result in one disaster after another — the border crisis, the Afghanistan debacle, multi-thousand page bills that hide outrageous waste of taxpayer money, blatant lies about how the spending is all paid for, defense of abortion through the ninth month, critical race theory, erasing history, suggesting that children can decide their gender, denying school choice, denigrating our police while defending criminals and ignoring the rights of victims, inserting the race card at every turn, killing jobs, rejecting energy independence, and on and on! Money, power, and control are all the leftist elites care about. The “squad" continues calls for defunding police but all of them require paid personal protection and voted $1.9 billion to increase Capitol police funding! Walls surrounding the Capitol to protect them from us but an open invitation for criminals, drug dealers, and the unvaccinated to walk into our back yards via the southern border! Voters were taken in by Biden’s promise to “be a centrist who'd bring our country together.” That's now a proven lie and we're stuck with an incompetent president whose administration is out to change our country into something I, and many others, want no part of. Almost all our disagreements boil down to a debate between personal freedoms with an opportunity for all to succeed vs. a wasteful, inefficient “nanny” state who controls from cradle to grave. Free enterprise competition is the greatest driver of success the world's ever known, not socialism. Simple as that! Dan KlusmannBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Competition Centrist Politics Democrats Free Enterprise Police Lie Driver Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Morrison's vision needed on Bozeman City Commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunnignham, Coburn and Madgic best fits for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Who are these wolf hunting regulations actually for? Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Call GOP reps out for their unpatriotic behavior Posted: 12 a.m. Proposed redistricting maps could split Gallatin County, Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back