I am writing to ask Bozeman residents to oppose the city’s Fowler Ave Connection (FAC) road project. In part, the FAC is a plan to extend Fowler Ave from Oak Street to Babcock Street by building a 5-lane or 3-lane paved road system through what is largely a greenspace corridor. The Oak Street-to-Babcock Street greenspace corridor is a subsection of Bozeman’s 122-year-old (circa 1900) Section Line Ditch Corridor (SLDC), which over 20 years ago was found to be ecologically important to native Montana plants (e.g., cottonwood trees) and wildlife (e.g., migratory birds).
The ecological importance of the SLDC was documented in a 2001 study titled Habitat and Wetland Assessment: Section Line Ditch Corridor, Bozeman, MT (https://weblink.bozeman.net/WebLink/DocView.aspx?id=262180&dbid=0&repo=BOZEMAN). The study was published by a Bozeman-based environmental consulting firm, with a cover letter written by a Bozeman-based ecology professor. Moreover, the study was commissioned by Bozeman residents in response to the city’s early plans to build a road through the SLDC. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Bozeman residents who commissioned the study because they anticipated the road-building controversy in which we, Bozeman’s current residents, find ourselves today.
In my view, much of the ecological value of the SLDC between Oak and Babcock streets would be severely degraded or destroyed if either a 5-lane or 3-lane road system were built. Consequently, I ask Bozeman residents to advocate for an in perpetuity, non-paved trail system or, at most, a simple two-lane paved road. Please email your comments opposing the FAC project to agenda@bozeman.net by July 21. Also, please voice your opposition to the FAC project at the City Transportation Advisory Board meeting scheduled for July 27 (6 p.m.) and at the City Commission meeting scheduled for August 2 (6 p.m.).
