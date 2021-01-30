I am an Independent; neither a Republican nor a Democrat and have some familiarity with our form of government and Constitution having taught at law schools, lectured and written on the Constitution and practiced law for over 30 years.
Since the election the Chronicle has printed numerous letters attacking Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale, some even suggesting that in acting under Federal law to certify the election as democrats frequently have done, Messrs. Daines and Rosendale were acting to undermine democracy.
The Chronicle added a similar “Opinion”and on a recent full page, the local Democrats, “demanded” censure or expulsion of Messrs Daines and Rosendale for being “complicit” in undermining democracy.
Finally, in a Jan. 19 letter to the Chronicle, a writer invented a new crime, charging Senator Daines with“guilt by association.” “Complicit and guilt by association;” novel readings of our Constitution.
President Biden states he will be president for all Americans. I hope so and urge him to act and speak in a manner consistent with that goal. As president he is entitled to respect. All need not agree with everything he proposes. All retain the right to freely express their views.
Then there is Sen. Tester. On Jan. 21 of this year the senator gave a speech on the topic of how to bring us together. Due to his recent derogatory comments concerning Sen. Daines, perhaps he may not have been the best qualified to speak on his proposed topic.
Let me suggest that four years of name calling and denigration of those with whom we disagree is enough. We are better served when Americans communicate their differences through a filter of courtesy and respect.
