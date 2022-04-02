One doesn't have to be a Biblical scholar to know the idiom, “the handwriting on the wall.”
But it may help to go back to the source—the Book of Daniel in the Hebrew Bible—and recover what it meant. King Belshazzar, the son of Nebuchadnezzar and King of the Chaldeans, held a great feast. While this feast for a thousand lords was progressing, served on gold and silver vessels taken from the Temple in Jerusalem, writing miraculously appeared upon a wall, the words of which are MENE MENE, TEKEL UPHARSIN (Daniel 5:25-5:28) Daniel was summoned and read the words that foretold Belshazzar's fate: MENE: “God has numbered the days of your kingdom and brought it to an end;” TEKEL: “Thou art weighed in the balances, and art found wanting.” Etc.
Well, we don't have King Belshazzar, nor his feast, but we do have King Oil and the handwriting on the wall. The handwriting on the wall—evident for quite a long time—has been revealed by the invasion of Ukraine and the end of Russian oil; the steep rise overnight (read “price gouging”) of the cost of gasoline and heating oil; the call for more drilling and more pollution; the hastening of climate change; the despoiling of our natural resources in the clamor for more drilling; our looking for more oil outside of our country (e.g., Venezuela); the crass blaming of Biden for our oil woes, which have nothing to do with him; etc. All of these together make us extremely vulnerable to forces out of our control: so, the handwriting on the wall.
We can avoid our fate by ending our reliance on oil (add coal and natural gas) and substituting renewables: free wind and sun energy sources. These will save us from a vulnerability to forces not under our control.
