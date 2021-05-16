I first became aware of the impact of the Forward Montana Foundation when I was department head of political science, and listened to an internship report by one of our students. She smiled and said that now, after registering an enormous number of voters, she felt like she could talk to anyone, a valuable skill in all times.
Forward Montana is staffed by young people working to involve their generation in our political process. They register voters and use social media and other tools to help get those young people to the polls. They ask young people what they care about, and help them advocate at all levels of government for the policies they believe contribute to a healthy community. I have seen them in action, and while much younger than I am, I admire their sophisticated thinking and approach, and their innovative ways to inform and motivate. They have outreach programs for high school students throughout the state, educating them about how to express their voice in our political process.
Notable is their recent involvement in helping our state regain a second seat in the US House, increasing both our representation in Congress and our federal funding. The staff of Forward Montana called 160,000 young people to urge them to be counted in the US Census. They acted because they understood the importance of the Census, and as we secured this seat by a count of only 6,371 people, I conclude their efforts paid off big time for us. I care about this accomplishment. But what resonates even more with me is the promise of young people moving beyond our currently unproductive ways of doing and being in politics, and working to secure their future.