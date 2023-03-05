Let the news come to you

We have the privilege of working as physician consultants for the Fort Peck Reservation Tribal Program, Health Promotion Disease Prevention (HPDP). We are astounded by how much the Tribe has accomplished, building preventative services, to keep their children healthy.

Montana Medicaid Expansion has been key, expanding these much-needed services.

Acute illnesses are addressed in school-based clinics, by HPDP employees and telemedicine pediatricians. Children don’t have to miss school; parents don’t have to miss work. Emergency room visits decreased 32%, hospitalizations decreased 30.2%, graduation rates increased from 65% to 84%.

