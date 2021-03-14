Kudos to Marc Racicot, Dorothy Bradley, and Bob Brown for their guest column in the March 5 Bozeman Chronicle. It is a plea to defeat three power-mongering bills before the legislature.
Senate Bill 140 is still in play. It removes the Judicial Nominating Committee leaving judicial appointments to the sole discretion of the governor. This is a blatant power play.
The committee has worked well for 48 years, and there is no reason to change it. Write, email, call your representatives to defeat this political hacks' bill. Gov. Gianforte should listen to his better angels and veto it should it reach his desk. The last sentence in the essay says it best: "It [the bill] would result in more power than a good Governor would want or a bad one should have."
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.