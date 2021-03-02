To former chairman of Montana's Fish and Wildlife Commission:
You are dead wrong on HJ 5! The federal government at this time knows that it can't change the Second Amendment. It can tax guns and ammo so high only the very wealthy can afford them. That is what the bills being presented to Congress right now will do.
A hunter who already owns a rifle and only needs a box of cartridges a year might get by, if he can afford the eight hundred dollar fee on his pre own rifle and the two hundred dollars for a box of cartridges. But those in the shooting sports that shoot thousands of rounds a year and own many different firearms will be screwed. And those people that live in high crime neighborhoods will have no protection. It is not about hunters or wildlife it is about control of your constitutional rights.
This government has lost touch with the citizens and the values that have risen all people to the highest glory of mankind. The numbers I quote are only being suggested, may be higher or lower but the intent is to lower our access to firearms and ammo.
