The South Plateau project, condemned by George Wuerthner, prescribes chainsaw medicine for forest manipulation. "Forest Health" is the official mantra but South Plateau is not a forest management plan but a political engineering project to justify USFS activities and facilitate growth of industrial recreation in the West Yellowstone area.
The USFS tried this same management policy about 60 years ago. There was a sawmill in West Yellowstone for about 20 years that required a constant log supply so clear cutting blocks extended to the Continental Divide and the Yellowstone Park boundary. A network of legal and illegal roads blanketed the flat area. With so many old and new roads resulting from new logging, how will access be controlled to protect wildlife? How can conventional concepts of forest manipulation be applied in the South Plateau?
They can't, due to two unusual factors influencing the area: soils and temperatures. This landscape is unique due to the dry obsidian soil (finely ground volcanic glass) and extreme season-long cold temperatures. Cold air ponds in the high altitude (6,700 ft.) basin. Only one record low for West Yellowstone in the December through February period has exceeded minus 30 degrees Fahrenheit. The plan refers to 80-year timber cycles with a high probability of pine beetle infestation. One would expect a high probability of extensive beetle kills due to the sudden or extended cold snaps occurring over an 80-year weather cycle.
Obsidian sand soil is dry and porous. Precipitation would not be a valid measure of water availability. This unique soil water situation is similar to very dry desert soils. Conventional soil analysis is not valid in this area.
Paul Griffin
Bozeman
