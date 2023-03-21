The Custer Gallatin National Forest is a rouge agency whose priority is to have big budgets instead of responsibly managing public lands. The proposed South Otter Project on 292,000 acres of the Ashland Ranger District is a good example. The 1990 Ashland Deer Guidelines stated that this area provides habitat for the most stable and important population of mule deer in southeastern Montana; the existing habitat supports a high deer population; logging removes habitat components deer require. The guidelines were designed to limit the impacts of logging on deer at any one time.
These guidelines, developed jointly between the Forest Service and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, recommended at least 60% cover for mule deer. Cover was defined as a forest with a minimum tree canopy cover of at least 50%. Thermal cover would be denser, with a tree canopy cover of at least 70%.
At best, the South Otter project area has 35,411 acres of forest stands with a tree canopy cover of at least 40%. The CGNF has changed the definition of hiding cover for deer from 50% in the Ashland Deer Guidelines to 40%, although the agency “implied” that a forest with only a 10% canopy could still provide deer hiding cover. This revised definition of deer hiding cover would provide a current cover level in the project area of 12% (35,411 acres divided by 292,000 total acres in the project area). The proposed commercial logging of 26,350 acres and noncommercial removal of smaller trees on 11,165 acres could eliminate a potential 37,515 acres of deer hiding cover, provided thinning treatments do not overlap. Most, if not all, deer hiding and thermal cover within the 465 square miles of the South Otter landscape could be removed. Habitat management is clearly not a concern of the CGNF.
Sara Johnson
Three Forks
