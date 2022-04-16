As a property owner with land adjacent to the Custer Gallatin National Forest in Rock Creek, I was keenly interested in the Forest’s newly released management plan. The national forest is the lifeblood of my community. It provides world class recreational opportunities to local residents and travelers alike, which in turn bring in vital economic stimuli to the region. The Gallatin Mountains where I live are also home to grizzlies, wolves, elk, and other animals whose presence here needs no financial justification.
These human and non-human values present a profound challenge for the Gallatin Range. Skyrocketing use of the forest and tremendous development at the doorstep of wild spaces are putting significant pressure on this cherished and irreplaceable landscape. Habitat in these mountains is essential to the health of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem as animals move in and out of the park through this wilderness — a point evidenced by Gov. Gianforte’s recent taking of a collared Yellowstone Park mountain lion in the Rock Creek drainage near the Buffalo Porcupine Wilderness study area. The new forest management plan will need to address this challenge for decades to come.
Reading though the Custer Gallatin’s plan, the Gallatin Range’s future will be shaped largely by an agreement put forth by a collaborative group called the Gallatin Forest Partnership. The partnership’s agreement represents a sound, workable solution to preserve the range from the mounting pressures it faces. This was no small task given the diversity of interests surrounding some of the country’s most pristine public land. Nonetheless, the Partnership’s vision helped the national forest balance recreation with conservation needs. It recommends new wilderness protections, improves management of heavily recreated areas, and significantly limits new development. It is the best solution we’ve got and it deserves our support.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.