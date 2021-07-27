Letter to the editor: Forest mismanagement wastes the money of taxpayers Joe Newman Jul 27, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Forest Service cannot reduce fire using chainsaws. Thinning and logging proposed and ongoing around Bozeman are wasting taxpayers' money. That is the overwhelming consensus among foresters today. Thinning and clearcutting increases wind speed which is the chief determinant of fire intensity and rate of speed. Cutting trees increases sun exposure to the forest floor which dries the soil and invites flammable weeds and brush.Opportunistic claims from Trump down to county commissioners of "forest mismanagement," often in terms of transferring federal lands to states, are nonsense. They come from the same people who deny science proving global warming is human caused. Denying global warming is causing the droughts and heat that are burning our forests. Serving the oil and gas industries' determination to heat the planet is forest mismanagement. Money would be better spent on fireproofing buildings and switching to clean energy. Furthermore, healthy, dense forests capture twice to 2 1/2 times as much carbon as forests harvested on 50 to 100 year cycles. Some say logging is required to house our people. But why then is the US exporting billions of dollars’ worth of raw logs every year? Why are the rich allowed to build as many houses as they want as big as they want? As a longtime carpenter I have been appalled at the callous waste of wood for second, third, fourth houses and luxury condos big enough to house several families, sitting empty across this state. The US also exports the bulk of its scrap metal that could be made into steel studs and joists here in the U.S. Such is the price we pay for corporate rule; a warming planet, unstoppable fires, and government deaf to the people's pleas for justice. Joe NewmanBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Forest Money Silviculture Economics Politics Building Industry Clearcutting Global Warming Planet Us Thinning Wind Speed Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Lund, Lillian Eleanor Posted: 1 a.m. Editorial: Gallatin College a proven asset for Montana Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Governor plays politics as fire season drags on Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Condescending editorial ignored major points about CRT Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bill would help farmers, ranchers with climate change Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back