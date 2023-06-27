Let the news come to you

Recently, two guest columns lamented the existence of the Cottonwood decision, blaming it for increasing risks of wildfire and threats to endangered species. Without discussing the merits of the Cottonwood decision, let's focus on the terms used to justify its repeal. Most of them are meaningless buzzwords.

Just what is a "healthy" forest? Standing dead trees as well as those on the ground provide habitat for many animals, insects, and plants, such as new trees. What are "unnaturally dense" stands of fire-prone trees? Nearly all trees in Montana forests are fire prone. Many species are fire adapted meaning they need fire to regenerate into "naturally" dense forests. Pine bark beetles are native to local forests, thus beetle-killed lodgepole pines are "natural." The most obvious "degraded forest habitats" are the result of logging, not in need of logging. "Active forest management" is a euphemism for logging. Forest "restoration" is defined as "removing overgrowth, deadfall and other fuels through mechanical thinning and prescribed burns." After such a treatment, not much of the forest will be left. What is forest "overgrowth"? "Forest restoration" is supposed to "enhance habitat"; habitat for which species? Humans?

It has been proven that forest thinning and prescribed burns significantly reduce fire risk around homes and communities. But as a forest wide policy it is an expensive and ineffective means of preventing wildfire that also damages wildlife habitat. Visit the upper reaches of the Storm Castle drainage to see the results of “active forest management" after the Millie fire of 2012. The regrowing clearcut forest was burned to the ground while the adjacent "unrestored" old growth forest is nearly untouched. Wildfires are more frequent and catastrophic because of warming climate, not lack of forest "management."

