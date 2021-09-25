Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


In response to "Clear Cutting": Yes, we need forest management! Maybe you need to go visit the burned areas in and around Montana and the Northwest this summer. Have you ever gone to the "clear cut" areas and see what they look like now?

We need forest management for wildlife to survive. Get out of your house, visit the forests that have been managed (20 years ago). Open your eyes, learn actual management practices! It takes all of us.

Patti Davis

Belgrade

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe