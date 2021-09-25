Letter to the editor: Forest management can do good things for wildlife Patti Davis Sep 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In response to "Clear Cutting": Yes, we need forest management! Maybe you need to go visit the burned areas in and around Montana and the Northwest this summer. Have you ever gone to the "clear cut" areas and see what they look like now? We need forest management for wildlife to survive. Get out of your house, visit the forests that have been managed (20 years ago). Open your eyes, learn actual management practices! It takes all of us. Patti DavisBelgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Forest Management Wildlife Forest Management Practice Eye House Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Corporate taxes a misguided way to raise revenue Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Vaccines can help end this, please get the shot Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham motivated by community-first ideals Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana's wolves need more stringent protection Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Shame on Rosendale for opposing resettling refugees Posted: Sep. 24, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back