Citizens are losing their voice. States now have the ability to outlaw all abortions. In addition, we are in danger of losing the right to marry whomever we chose, sex between consenting adults and even contraception. Privacy is falling away and the government will intrude into your bedroom, doctor’s office and your online activity. This is not about life; this is about control over women.
As of June 30, 2022, the Supreme Court has caved to polluters who do not want regulations on greenhouse emissions or substances that contaminate our air, land and water. For us in the west, this ruling will have the effect of further increasing the number and severity of wildfires as a result of drought and rising temperatures. Allowing increased pollutants in our water, air and land will negatively impact hunting and fishing and all outdoor activities in Montana for residents and tourists alike.
Both rulings are the direct result of a Supreme Court stacked with Trump appointees, beholden to the extreme right whose currency is power and money. We, the majority, are being overruled by a racist, unprincipled Republican minority who could care less about democracy.
Moderate, sensible Republicans who believe in democracy and quality of life have a special and critical role to play here. I do not believe that most Republicans are extremists. I believe that all people, including Republicans, want control over their bodies, want a life sustaining environment and fairness before the law. For the sake of all, please speak out and let our senators and representatives, both federal and state, know how you feel. Please vote for candidates that represent your views and your hopes for the future. Chose democracy and quality of life over party.
