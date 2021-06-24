Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I have one vote. In a Democracy that one vote should count. A number of states are rushing to make it more difficult for that to happen.

The week of June 21, the Senate will vote on what many believe is the most important legislative decision facing our Democracy in over a century, the For the People Act (S1). It passed the House as HR1 on March 3, 2021.

The For the People Act would address the following (among other things): 1) Make it easier to vote and counter voter suppression; 2) Fix our campaign funding system by enhancing the voice of smaller donors and make it possible for candidates of modest means to run for office; 3) End partisan gerrymandering by creating strong uniform rules for congressional redistricting, especially important for Montanans; 4) Update voting infrastructure; 5) Strengthen ethics rules aimed at curbing corruption including support for more enforcement of executive ethics rules; 6) End the use of Dark Money by establishing strong provisions for improving transparency in campaign finance.

Taking a few minutes to contact those who represent us and vote for this act is well worth saving the democracy we value and want to strengthen.

Pat Purvis

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe