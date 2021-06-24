I have one vote. In a Democracy that one vote should count. A number of states are rushing to make it more difficult for that to happen.
The week of June 21, the Senate will vote on what many believe is the most important legislative decision facing our Democracy in over a century, the For the People Act (S1). It passed the House as HR1 on March 3, 2021.
The For the People Act would address the following (among other things): 1) Make it easier to vote and counter voter suppression; 2) Fix our campaign funding system by enhancing the voice of smaller donors and make it possible for candidates of modest means to run for office; 3) End partisan gerrymandering by creating strong uniform rules for congressional redistricting, especially important for Montanans; 4) Update voting infrastructure; 5) Strengthen ethics rules aimed at curbing corruption including support for more enforcement of executive ethics rules; 6) End the use of Dark Money by establishing strong provisions for improving transparency in campaign finance.
Taking a few minutes to contact those who represent us and vote for this act is well worth saving the democracy we value and want to strengthen.