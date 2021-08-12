Letter to the editor: For the People Act is radical Democratic legislation Hank Adams Aug 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I was reading the Sunday Chronicle and ran across a letter from Nancy Leifer, President, League of Women Voters Montana and Rosanne Nash, President of the Bozeman area League of Women Voters. The letter advocated for removal of the filibuster rule to allow the “For the People Act” to pass and become law. The “For the People Act” is a partisan Democratic legislation which among other things would allow the federal government to control state run elections and allow and encourage ballot harvesting. The idea that a supposed “non-partisan” group like the League of Women Voters of Montana and Bozeman would endorse radical Democratic legislation shocked me. Friends told me that the League of Women Voters has “been in tank” for progressive Democrats for years just like the legacy media and social media outlets such as Facebook and Twitter. Hank AdamsBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags For The People Act Legislation Politics Chronicle Bozeman Ballot Nancy Leifer Harvesting Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Gutkoski, Joseph J. Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Mask mandate would protect our children from COVID-19 Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Vaccine resistance is increasingly mystifying Posted: 12 a.m. Groups raise $500,000 to expand Yellowstone's bison quarantine program; construction already underway Posted: 6:30 p.m. Gallatin County deputies assist on Richard Spring fire in eastern Montana Posted: Aug. 11, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back