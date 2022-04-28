“Plastics,” advised the millionaire businessman. “You MUST invest in plastics; it’s the future,” he told the beleaguered Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate, (1967) a 5 star Oscar winning film.
How is it something so convenient, cheap, lightweight has become a nightmare? This is the single use plastic bag, about which we consumers have become so dependent and complacent. While becoming more informed about the environmental crisis they cause, I am certain that more of us need to understand the realities and consequences of our dependence on plastic items, especially the single use plastic bag, which normally gets used for an average of 12 minutes.
Even if reused, it ends in a landfill, where it takes as long as 500 years to decompose but much less to be blown away by winds, landing in some pristine river, and into an ocean and ingested by marine life or wildlife en route. Landfills are bursting with plastic waste. The following data should convince us to replace the plastic bag at the check-out counter and use a cloth bag from home, or, instead, always ask for a paper bag.
A truck load of plastic enters the ocean every minute.
350 million metric tons of plastic is produced each year.
By 2025 there will be 1 pound of plastic in the ocean for 3 pounds of fish.
91% of plastic waste is not recycled.
Most of us consume a credit card’s size of microplastic particles per week.
This list is much longer. I have been leading a group called The Plastic Pollution Reduction Coalition, (PPRC) a branch of Creation Care Team at Hope Lutheran Church. Our mission includes replacing, reusing, refilling & repairing plastic containers. The truth is the plastic industry is the culprit.
