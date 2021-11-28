Letter to the editor: Food truck's fate should be left to the market Katie Sylvis Atkinson Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save In a recent letter to the editor, the writer condemned a new Vietnamese food truck here in town for “blatantly exploiting” Vietnamese food and culture, lamenting that the new food truck might be acceptable if it “was run by a Vietnamese chef or a local who trained under a Vietnamese chef and came from a place of true appreciation and understanding of Vietnamese culture”.I don’t know which is more disturbing: the letter itself, or that the Chronicle ran it. Taking the writer’s sentiments to their logical extreme, the argument could also be made that only Italians are capable of running an Italian restaurant, and that only those who play tennis should be allowed to sell tennis rackets (or tennis shoes, for that matter). Would the writer be on board with a requirement that every Starbucks franchise in Vietnam be managed by an American, unless a local could demonstrate “a true appreciation and understanding of American culture”? I doubt it.I am not speaking for or against the Vietnamese food truck in question. The food may be delicious; it may be awful. It may be authentic Vietnamese food, or it may be as close to authentic as Taco Bell’s menu is to Mexican food. It doesn’t matter. The fate of the food truck should be left to the market place, not the editorial pages. Katie Sylvis AtkinsonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Food Truck Culture Catering Commerce Economics Writer Local Market Chef Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Stroup, Richard Lyndell Posted: 47 minutes ago. People in business for Nov. 28, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Business briefs for Nov. 28, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Daines, Rosendale working against Montana's interests Posted: 12 a.m. Clubs, Sunday, November 28, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you travel for Thanksgiving? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back