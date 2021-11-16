Support Local Journalism


Upon first glance, SunDial, a new “Vietnamese street food” food truck in Bozeman, didn’t look too bad. However, the deeper I looked, the more my heart hurt.

It’d be one thing if SunDial was run by a Vietnamese chef or a local who trained under a Vietnamese chef and came from a place of true appreciation and understanding of Vietnamese culture, but it is neither of these things. I found no evidence of any Vietnamese experience amongst the head chef’s many accolades, only that she was hired when SunDial was just a concept and “immediately saw the opportunity to move back West.”

This begs the question: Why didn’t they simply hire a Vietnamese chef?

From concept to execution, SunDial reads incredibly tone-deaf when anti-Asian hate crimes increased by nearly 150% in 2020 alone. They claim to be partnering with a local Vietnamese business and have “great collaborations in the works with Vietnamese individuals and culinary talent” yet share nothing more. Currently, their only contribution to the Asian community is tagging a few Vietnamese brands in their Instagram posts.

I’m not here to gatekeep Vietnamese food. I love my culture’s food and want others to love it too. But I cannot sit idly by while it’s blatantly exploited. SunDial says they “have a deep love and respect for Vietnamese culture and cuisine and are excited to share it with the greater Bozeman community.” I don’t see this in their actions, nor do I appreciate the orientalism. We may be only a small community here, but we exist and are willing to share our culture all on our own.

Until SunDial actually supports the Asian community they profit from, I will not be eating there. I recommend visiting Vietnamese-owned Bone Broth Noodles in Belgrade for all your Vietnamese cravings.

Emma Nguyen

Livingston

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

