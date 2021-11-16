Letter to the editor: Food truck exploits Vietnamese culture, cuisine Emma Nguyen Nov 16, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Upon first glance, SunDial, a new “Vietnamese street food” food truck in Bozeman, didn’t look too bad. However, the deeper I looked, the more my heart hurt.It’d be one thing if SunDial was run by a Vietnamese chef or a local who trained under a Vietnamese chef and came from a place of true appreciation and understanding of Vietnamese culture, but it is neither of these things. I found no evidence of any Vietnamese experience amongst the head chef’s many accolades, only that she was hired when SunDial was just a concept and “immediately saw the opportunity to move back West.”This begs the question: Why didn’t they simply hire a Vietnamese chef? From concept to execution, SunDial reads incredibly tone-deaf when anti-Asian hate crimes increased by nearly 150% in 2020 alone. They claim to be partnering with a local Vietnamese business and have “great collaborations in the works with Vietnamese individuals and culinary talent” yet share nothing more. Currently, their only contribution to the Asian community is tagging a few Vietnamese brands in their Instagram posts.I’m not here to gatekeep Vietnamese food. I love my culture’s food and want others to love it too. But I cannot sit idly by while it’s blatantly exploited. SunDial says they “have a deep love and respect for Vietnamese culture and cuisine and are excited to share it with the greater Bozeman community.” I don’t see this in their actions, nor do I appreciate the orientalism. We may be only a small community here, but we exist and are willing to share our culture all on our own.Until SunDial actually supports the Asian community they profit from, I will not be eating there. I recommend visiting Vietnamese-owned Bone Broth Noodles in Belgrade for all your Vietnamese cravings. Emma NguyenLivingston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Food Sundial Culture Gastronomy Sociology Truck Chef Cuisine Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Reviewing election laws ensures election integrity Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: A charitable way to beat the Griz Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: In just nine months, Dems have destroyed America Posted: Nov. 15, 2021 Letter to the editor: Vaccination shouldn't be seen as an issue of freedom Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Letter to the editor: School board attempting to limit public participation Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will you get your children vaccinated against COVID-19? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back