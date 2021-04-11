I love dogs and I love wildlife. They are both part of what makes Bozeman a wonderful place to live.
What I witnessed 2 days ago shows what can happen when an off leash dog on a leash required trail encounters wildlife.
It was near the beginning of the Sourdough-Graf St. Trail, which abuts the Valley View golf course, with a 6 foot tall chain link fence separating the two. We saw 5 deer grouped together along the trail side of that fence.
We watched as a collie began to chase the deer, now between the fence and the chasing dog. The deer fled, the bigger ones able to just barely clear the top of the fence, grazing their underbelly’s and back legs as they crested the top, fur caught and left behind in the chains sticking up.
The two smaller deer tried jumping the fence too but couldn’t. They both leapt head first into the fence, thrown back onto the ground landing on their back and then scrambled to get away. It turned a nice walk into a difficult experience. It was preventable if the dog had been leashed.
When the owner was finally able to get control of her dog, she held the dog on the ground, I was thankful.
I have been this person. I have taken dogs knowingly on on-leash trails unleashed. Through experience I’ve learned it’s best to take them to an off leash zone where there’s less chance of dog/wildlife/human conflict.
The Sourdough-Graf Street trail is especially rich with wildlife — deer, fox, black bear, ducks, geese and more. As Bozeman grows so does the importance of respecting the dog leash guidelines so we can continue to share and have wildlife in these special places while taking ourselves and our furry companions for a walk.