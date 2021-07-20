Question: What do Marco Rubio, Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, Chuck Grassley, Ron DeSantis, Kristi Noem, Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte all have in common? Answer: They have all been vaccinated against COVID. (Matt Rosendale won’t say — which I think we know what that means.) So, to my conservative friends (and yes, I do have some), I encourage you to take note of the action of Republican leaders, not their words, as action does indeed, speak so much louder.
There are many issues in which a political divide is deep and obvious; but getting vaccinated should not be one. The potential of new variants once again shutting down our economy, forcing students back to remote learning, causing illness and death (with young people now most at risk), is something no one wants, and is so easy to prevent.
If you truly care about families, communities, friends and our country, be a true patriot and roll up your sleeves and do your part.