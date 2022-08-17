I suspect all of us are as tired as I am of divisive bickering by our elected officials. It’s hard to find and elect people who are focused on solving problems and applying common-sense rather than following blind ideological clap-trap.
We have one such person in Pat Flowers who for the last four years has represented Senate District 32 in the Legislature with intelligence, devotion to the people in his district and an openness to hearing and working with those across the aisle. Pat is up for reelection. I hope everyone, regardless of party affiliation, will support him.
Pat’s years of experience working on wildlife issues has given him an appreciation for the varying points of view. Whether it’s affordable housing, health care, public education or public lands, Pat applies his ability to listen to and work with all sides to find workable solutions. He’s brought that skill and mindset to the Legislature these past four years and will do it again for the next four.
Pat Flowers works for us not the party and we need to keep him working for our freedom and our rights in Helena.
Let’s reelect Pat Flowers in November.
