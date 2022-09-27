Pat Flowers, up for reelection to the Legislature from Senate District 32, has decades of experience solving problems that matter to this district. And that’s before his recent four years in the Legislature where he’s worked to address problems such as housing, clean water in the Gallatin River and property taxes.
Flower’s opponent is a hard-working and well-intentioned candidate but totally lacking in experience with these and other issues. He’s not offering specific ideas on how to solve important problems facing the district.
In these challenging times we need experience in the Legislature. And we need representatives who will promote specific solutions and stand against frivolous ones or ones that impinge on the rights and freedoms of the citizens of SD 32. Pat Flowers is this kind of representative. He’s fought to have the wealthiest in the state pay their fair share of taxes so counties will have the ability to reduce property taxes for everyone else. He’s fought to preserve fair standards for water quality in our rivers. He’s stood up for a woman’s right for privacy in her medical decisions.
Flowers is what SD 32 needs in Helena. Give him your vote in November.
William Reed
Big Sky
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.