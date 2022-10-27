In the race for Senate District 32, Pat Flower’s opponent claims he will “rein in government spending and hold government accountable.” Would he have voted against the 9 bills passed in the 2021 legislative session that have been found to be unconstitutional to date? Will he oppose his party leaders and the governor if they introduce and advocate obviously unconstitutional bills?
This paper reported the defense of three bills “addressing” election reform cost the taxpayers in excess of $1.2 million before the week-long trial involving 6 lawyers for the state started. Six attorneys for a week of trial — imagine the cost! Three patently unconstitutional bills tried to impose the Legislature’s will over the university system were again litigated at taxpayers’ expense. Another would have elected Montana Supreme Court justices by districts. Two other bills attempted to restrict revisions to birth certificates for transgender people and to restrict voter registration and education on campus were also unsuccessfully defended by the state.
Pat Flowers voted against all these bills because they were bad for Montana. Had Pat’s votes prevailed, it would have saved taxpayers millions of dollars. So, the candidate who truly will rein in government spending is Pat Flowers.
Ruth Kopec
Bozeman
