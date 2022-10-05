Elections have consequences. The most recent Montana Legislative session has made changes that have affected each of us regarding human rights, the environment, use of public lands, education, and affordable housing. If Republicans gain a super majority in this year’s election, even more extreme measures are coming. That is why I am encouraging you to vote for Pat Flowers.
Flowers believes in supporting women, the safety of communities, the rule of law, and decision making based on evidence and fairness. He is willing to work across the aisle and come up with solutions that work for most, and not just some Montanans. Flowers has a track record of doing the right thing and working with divergent groups to develop workable solutions.
Pat will represent his constituents and can be counted on to look at every issue and how it will affect people’s lives. He believes that we, as Montanans, have more in common than not. We all want a place to call home, where we can safely raise our children and grandchildren. He will strive to continue to protect our way of life so that many generations to come can still call Montana home.
Wendy Pierce
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.