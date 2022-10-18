Over the past few months I have joined my dad, Pat Flowers, in weekly door knocking efforts across Senate District 32. While there have been slammed doors and tough conversations, I have also witnessed simple moments of human connection and care. I have watched him sit on the porches of those with opposing views and seek to understand what his constituents are most worried about. One night during canvassing, I watched my dad assist a community member in finding extra resources for her farm. On another occasion, I witnessed him provide guidance to someone who was struggling to qualify for much needed rental assistance. He later followed up with this individual after tracking down their application.
The time spent with my dad over the last few months has given me great hope for the future of our state. As divided as it feels, I am encouraged by leaders in our community who aren’t afraid to listen, engage, and find ways to help those around them. My dad has taught me that we are stronger together when we find ways to lift each other up. Win or lose this election, I am incredibly proud of Pat Flowers.
Natalie Flowers
Bozeman
