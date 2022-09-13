Our family first knew Pat Flowers through his work with FWP in the Gallatin Canyon. He is a listener and problem solver. He carries these attributes forward in his work in the Montana Senate. One example every Montana voter is painfully aware of is runaway property taxes. It’s mostly a result of the Legislature’s and the governor’s determination to cut taxes for the wealthiest Montanans, forcing the state to cut funding for essential services and thus forcing counties and cities to pick up the slack, paying for it with ever-increasing property taxes.
In his position as senator for district 32 he proposed a solution in the Legislature that would have reversed the above trend and provided relief to home owners. The bill died in a committee controlled by Republican legislators.
This problem isn’t going away and could get worse if we don’t keep people like Sen. Flowers in the Legislature. If given another term he won’t stop pressing for solutions to this and other issues of importance to the residents of SD 32. Persistence pays. He needs our support so he can continue to represent us in Helena. Give Pat Flowers your vote in November for senator for SD 32.
Eva Patten
Bozeman
